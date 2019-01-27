Early Saturday morning, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot went on a shooting rampage, killing five people before fleeing the state, according to authorities.

First, he killed his girlfriend, her brother and her father inside their trailer in Walker. Then, he drove down La. 447 to Gonzales where he opened fire on his own parents, before fleeing Louisiana in a stolen truck. He was captured early Sunday morning outside his grandmother's home in Richmond County, Virginia.

There are still many unanswered questions about Theriot's motives and what happened during the 23 hour period from when the first shooting began to when he was arrested.

Here is the timeline, according to law enforcement authorities:

About two weeks ago: Dakota Theriot and Summer Ernest begin dating, family and friends say.

About one week ago: Summer Ernest brings Dakota Theriot to family birthday party, according to Ernest family.

About one week ago: Dakota Theriot moves in with the Ernest family, according to Ernest family.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Around 8 a.m.: Dakota Theriot kills Summer Ernest, Tanner Ernest and Billy Ernest at a trailer in Walker.

Sunday, Jan. 27

7 a.m.: Theriot is arrested outside his grandmother's home in Warsaw, Virginia.