Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Cedrick Jenkins, 45, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, license plate switched, driver's license suspended or revoked, insurance required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- James Picard, 58, 11034 Norway Pine Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Dennis Stewart, 33, 8633 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.