Authorities have identified the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy that was killed in a single vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday.
During a news conference, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux identified the deputy as Steven Whitstine, 42, of the K-9 division.
An autopsy will be performed Friday morning.
"He was a fine young man," an emotional Gautreaux said."There's a tremendous amount of sadness."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Gautreaux said in a written statement that his "heart breaks for his wife Deputy Elisha Whitstine, their children, his coworkers, and all of those that loved him."
A dog in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a vet.
Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's unit about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Pride Port Hudson Road at Pin Oak Lane just north of Zachary, said Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. He said one person was found dead at the scene, and the coroner was called out.
This story will be updated.