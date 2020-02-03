ZACHARY — Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Zachary Police Department are looking into criminal allegations involving a teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, the Zachary police chief said Monday.
Chief David McDavid, who said he could not comment on the allegations, said no arrests have been made. Investigators with both law enforcement agencies are working on the case, he said.
Zachary School Superintendent Scott Devillier said Monday the school district learned of the allegations against a female teacher at the middle school on Jan. 24 and "immediately notified law enforcement."
The teacher was put on paid administrative leave that same day, Devillier said.