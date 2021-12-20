Detectives from the Louisiana State Police are investigating why an inmate died in the custody of the Bogalusa Police Department, the agency said.
In a statement late Sunday, troopers did not provide any additional information about the investigation, which remains ongoing.
"This evening, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to investigate an in-custody death occurring within the city limits of Bogalusa," State Police said.
This story will be updated.