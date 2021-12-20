BR.hooshootooshooting.101021 TS 478.jpg

Louisiana State Police crime scene worker takes photos of a LSP vehicle with possible pock marks on the front windshield, near crime scene markers in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Center shopping area at Hoo Shoo Too Road and Jefferson Highway, Sat., Oct. 9, 2021, after a white male suspect exchanged fire near there with a LSP Trooper early Saturday morning.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Detectives from the Louisiana State Police are investigating why an inmate died in the custody of the Bogalusa Police Department, the agency said.

In a statement late Sunday, troopers did not provide any additional information about the investigation, which remains ongoing. 

"This evening, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to investigate an in-custody death occurring within the city limits of Bogalusa," State Police said.

This story will be updated.

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

View comments