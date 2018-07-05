Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christopher Matthews, 31, 9987 Ave. L, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and no driver's license.
- Michael Merritt, 27, 3815 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Sammy Saleh, 19, 8958 Spring Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, underaged driving under the influence and failure to maintain control.
- Lee Washington, 60, 16708 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, expired driver's license, driving left of center, and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Garland White, 37, 772 Mangum St., Centerville, Mississippi, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and expired driver's license.
- Kane Wiggins, 25, 10529 Durmast Drive, Greenwell Springs, third-offense DWI, driving left of center, license plate required, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Karam Young, 40, 16244 Old Samuel Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and speeding.