Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire, which was ruled an arson, and found that the car had previously been damaged in gunfire, officials announced Thursday morning.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Spanish Arms apartments in the 4300 block of Denham Street, which is off Plank Road just south of Airline Highway.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill said in a news release. He said they also discovered damage from gunfire during the investigation.
A firefighter fell and was injured while working the scene. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Hill said.