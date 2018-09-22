Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Darnell Davies, 25, 3639 Van Buren St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, driver's license required and obstruction of a public passage.
- Ledarren Green, 25, 8348 Betty Smothers Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Jenna Hernandez, 31, 2701 S. Magnolia Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and failure to maintain control.
- Aaron Hodgman, 21, 34 Lurline Dr., Covington, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.