Two McKinley High employees who were placed on leave earlier this week have been issued misdemeanor summonses after accusations they became physical with at least one student, Baton Rouge police said Friday.
Tasmin Williams, 31, and Frankie Jackson, 28, received summonses for simple battery, two counts for Williams and one for Jackson.
Both had been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation, school officials said Tuesday.
Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said school officials first learned of the accusations late last week, prompting an internal investigation and the placing of the two employees on leave, which she described as standard for such investigations.