A 30-year-old Baton Rouge man has been arrested and accused of raping a 4-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Last Sunday, Joel Rodriguez, 30, of 3579 Victoria Drive, allegedly had indecent contact with the girl in several ways, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The victim's mother was at work while the alleged rape happened at Rodriguez' residence. The affidavit said the investigation started after the girl told Rodriguez' sister what had happened. The victim then spoke to a sheriff's investigator and Rodriguez was taken in for questioning.
Rodriguez was arrested booked into prison on a count of first-degree rape.