Baton Rouge Police are responding to a shooting on Dallas Drive late Sunday afternoon, the third shooting incident of the day.
The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Drive and South Choctaw Drive, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman said.
A Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesperson reported there was one fatality at the scene at Choctaw and Dallas drives.
Further details were not immediately available.
Earlier shootings on Sunday include two wounded on Government Street and a fatal shooting on Lobell Boulevard.