An armed man who ran into the Triple S convenience store late Thursday and initiated a standoff with authorities told Baton Rouge police — after peacefully surrendering hours later — that he'd been running from someone chasing him.

Police and bystanders had initially described the incident as an attempted robbery with hostages taken, believing the gunman was holding people inside the store.

But authorities said Friday that Damien Parker told police he'd run inside the business because he believed someone was chasing him and a relative.

Parker refused to leave the store when police arrived on scene — prompting speculation about what was happening and extensive media attention, in part because of where the incident occurred.

The parking lot of Triple S in the 2100 block of North Foster Drive was where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police, sparking protests nationwide after videos of the encounter were shared on social media.

After surrendering, Parker, 35, of 5084 Fairfields Avenue, was booked into Parish Prison Friday on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. His listed address is just around the corner from Triple S.

Police initially responded around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a report of a possible armed robbery, according to Parker's arrest report, and saw a man inside the store armed with a handgun. While he refused to come out, he didn't prevent anyone else from leaving, the report says.

No one was hurt during the incident, which lasted several hours.