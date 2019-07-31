Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jeremy Coleman, 36, 925 Roundhill Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, suspended or revoked driver's license, reckless operation of a vehicle and speeding.
- Melissa Himmel, 49, 998 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Dustin Outlaw, 33, 11482 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, fifth-offense DWI and suspended or revoked driver's license.