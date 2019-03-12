Authorities booked at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brent Causey, 49, 23535 Sunnyside Lane, Zachary, first-offense DWI, failure to register vehicle and driver's license not on person.
- Eric Walker, 29, 6732 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.