Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators say a small fire that started at a family home overnight Friday was intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 1239 S 10th St. just before midnight. Firefighters arrived to find a small fire and were able to put it out before it caused any major damage.
No one was injured in the fire. Authorities did not say how the fire started or why they suspected it was arson.
Officials said they estimate damages to the home to be around $2,000.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.