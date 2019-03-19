A Baton Rouge man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Terrion Jackson, 24, received 87 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Jackson had three prior felony convictions, which prevented him from legally possessing a gun, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.
Jackson was driving on Feb. 5, 2018, when a Baton Rouge police officer stopped him for an expired registration tag and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the news release. Jackson told the officer there was a gun under the driver's seat along with marijuana packaged for sale, authorities said.
Jackson had pleaded guilty in 2016 to simple robbery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated burglary.
"This is yet another step towards our goal of making our communities safer," U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a statement. "Keeping guns out of the hands of violent felons is one of my office's top priorities."