Sadie Roberts-Joseph speaks during a public comment segment before the committee, and the candidates, selected to assist in the selection of the next Baton Rouge Police Chief, Thursday, December 7, 2017, at City Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
A small bouquet of flowers left at the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum, which was founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Roberts-Joseph, beloved activist and member of the community, was found dead in the trunk of a car on Friday.
In this family picture taken in recent years, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, third from left, is shown with all her siblings, from left, Beatrice Johnson, Nancy Williamson, Arthur Armstrong, Emma Boers, Leonard Armstrong, Doretha Minor, William Armstrong, Anniece Smith, Joseph Armstrong, James Hawkins and Robert Armstrong.
Apostle Lloyd Benson left, and Sadie Roberts-Joseph, right, lead the procession to the Mississippi River as the Baton Rouge African American History Museum celebrates raising the official Juneteenth Flag, part of an effort with 45 other states and D.C. to to create a national Juneteenth holiday Monday June 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Ronn Jermaine Bell has been arrested in the murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Baton Rouge African American history museum who became known as a voice of peace in her community.
Police took Bell into custody on first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
"There's no information to lead us to believe this is a hate crime," Paul said.
Bell is a registered sex offender.
Authorities said Bell was a tenant of Robert-Joseph's and owed more than $1,200 in late rent payments.
“I’m heartbroken that our community has lost such a kind and selfless soul in such a violent, tragic manner," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "I have known and loved Mrs. Sadie Roberts-Joseph for years and admire and respect her dedication to education and our community. I’m grateful for the swift action of the Baton Rouge Police Department and Louisiana State Police in finding her alleged killer and putting him behind bars. I will continue to pray that justice is served as her friends and family move forward in healing. She leaves behind a strong legacy of character and faith. Hate tried to silence Mrs. Sadie, but her voice will continue to ring strong for peace and love through the countless people she touched.”
Police discovered Roberts-Joseph's body in the trunk of her car in the 2300 block of North 20th Street on Friday afternoon. Roberts-Joseph had been seen earlier in the day by her sister around 11 a.m., in the hours before Hurricane Barry swept through Louisiana.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark ruled that Roberts-Joseph, 75, was suffocated to death. He said she died from "traumatic asphyxia" which could be the result of strangulation, but the coroner's report didn't specify exactly how she was killed. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Since Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found killed over the weekend, officials and friends have spoken out about the peace-lovin…
News of Roberts-Joseph's death sent shock waves across the Baton Rouge area where she has left an indelible mark upon the community.
In the days that followed, state and local public officials and community members mourned her loss and praised her numerous accolades, including her founding of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum, which is on South Boulevard in Old South Baton Rouge.
State Representative C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge called Roberts-Joseph "an icon" while Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome characterized her as "a mother of our community."
Her powerful influence on the city also garnered national media attention, with numerous media outlets recounting Roberts-Joseph's life story to readers and viewers across the country.
Roberts-Joseph was known for organizing an annual Juneteenth festival commemorating June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers delivered belated news of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation to Texas.
Odell S. Williams Now And Then African-American History Museum founder/curator Sadie Roberts-Joseph, left, greets Zachary's Don Collins, right, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, before the start of the 15th annual Veterans Day Ceremony put on by the museum, at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING. Photo shot on 2/17/2010 Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African-American History, for profile on her. She's wearing an Egyptian headdress.
Possible positions for a new sign made for the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum (background), located at 538 South Blvd., are discussed Tuesday, April 29, 2019, by, left to right, AmeriCorps volunteers Kentavius Preston and Norman Cervantes, City Year Baton Rouge Impact Managers Chenice Samuel and Troy Chapman, museum curator and founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph and AmeriCorps member Logan Meares, before setting it into place. Formerly known as the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African American History, it showcases African-American contributors in various fields, rural artifacts, African art, and minority inventions. Its title is in the process of being changed to give the public a more comprehensive idea about the service it provides, said Roberts-Joseph. Volunteers through CIty Year Baton Rouge, many who are AmeriCorps members, painted other signs as well, including ones for P.B.S. Pinchback, a publisher and politician, Union Army officer, and the first African American to become governor of a U.S. state, and Oscar Dunn, who in 1868, became the first elected black lieutenant governor of a U.S. state. CIty Year's efforts were part of a monthly community service project that it selects, said Chapman.
From left, students Destiny McNulty, 17, Asia Jackson, 15, Jahbari Dunbar, 14, Myrah Mellion, 15, Savione Ketchens, 15, and Chrisean Quinn, 14, and Baton Rouge African American Museum executive director Sadie Roberts-Joseph react with smilies as they battle gusty winds while trying to light the seven candles symbolizing the seven pricipals of Kwanzaa, during a visit to the museum by students, teachers and chaperones from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. History of African American inventors and other notable figures, the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, as well as a presentation on the African American holiday of Kwanzaa, which follows Christmas, were part of the experience. Attendance was optional for the field trip, but 75 students, about half the school's enrollment, participated on the day after last exams, said principal Claire Willis.
Baton Rouge African American Museum executive director Sadie Roberts-Joseph gestures as she directs a Kwanzaa education talk during a visit to the museum by students, teachers and chaperones from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Advocate staff photo by Richard Alan Hannon Shot 8/29/09 00018492a Sadie Roberts-Joseph, director of the Odell S. Williams Now & Then African Museum, jumps rope during a birthday celebration and tribute at Expressway Park in Baton Rouge Saturday to pop singer Michael Jackson, who would have turned 51 yesterday (sat).
Baton Rouge African American Museum executive director Sadie Roberts-Joseph directs action during a visit to the museum by students, teachers and chaperones from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, that included hisstory as well as a presentation on the African American holiday of Kwanzaa. The field trip for 75 students, about half the school's enrollment, included both history and a presentation on the African American holiday of Kwanzaa, which follows Christmas. Attendance was optional, coming the day after last exams, said principal Claire Willis, but about half of the student body participated.
Baton Rouge African American Museum executive director Sadie Roberts-Joseph directs student Jacoby Porter, 16, right, and newly-elected East Bation Rouge School Board member/Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School Dean of School Culture Dadrius Lanus, center, both dressed as African kings, during a visit to the museum by students, teachers and chaperones from the school, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Volunteer Zo'e Jarvis, 7, left, helps African American History Museum director Sadie Roberts-Joseph, right, unfurl a flag of the African Republic of Ghana, with that of the Republic of Cameroon behind them, as they prepare the stage Friday for Saturday's Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, outside the museum at 538 South Blvd. The program there, one of several in the area, begins at 11 a.m. Juneteenth is a holiday in the United States that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas in 1865.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Odell S Williams Now & Then African American Museum, left, presents Thiana Aklikokou, 14, with a poster of African-American Achievers, Friday, June 8, 2018, at the Odell S Williams Now & Then African American Museum in Baton Rouge, La. The California 8th grader won the contest for her award-winning history research on the Baton Rouge bus boycott of 1953.
Baton Rouge African American Museum executive director Sadie Roberts-Joseph speaks about the African Ameriacn holiday of Kwanzaa, during a visit to the museum by students, teachers and chaperones from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, left, chats with Louisiana State Police Lt. Col. Murphy Paul, right, who was appointed as the new Chief of Police for the Baton Rouge Police Department by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome Friday Dec. 29, 2017, Baton Rouge, La. He was chosen from a list of five candidates provided by the Police Chief Review Selection Committee after public interviews held in November and December. All five candidates were then subsequently interviewed by the Mayor-President earlier this month.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph speaks during a public comment segment before the committee, and the candidates, selected to assist in the selection of the next Baton Rouge Police Chief, Thursday, December 7, 2017, at City Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Odell S. Williams Now And Then African-American History Museum founder/curator Sadie Roberts-Joseph, right, leads a ceremonial march honoring veterans at the start of the 15th annual Veterans Day Ceremony organized by the museum, at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. She's followed by a number ROTC cadets from schools including Scotlandville Magnet High, Woodlawn High and Mentorship Academy, and spectators and program participants.
00022099a Advocate Photo by April Buffington Sadie Roberts-Joseph holds an African American Flag flag as she explain the importance of the march to the river in memory of our ancestors on the levy of the Mississippi River as part of the 19th Annual Juneteenth Roots & Heritage Festival. At right are Metro council member Tara Wicker, and Judge John Michael Guidry
Advocate staff photo by GAVIN JACKSON Photo shot on 12/13/10 --- Trax #00024174A --- Slug: Kwanzaa---- Third-grader Vontina Foster lights the Kujichagulia candle, which represents self-determination, with the help of Sadie Roberts-Joseph during a Kwanzaa orientation by The Odell S. Williams Now And Then Museum of African-American History at the Banks Elementary School library on Monday, Dec. 18, 2010. Students learned the meaning behind the candles that are lit on the kinara. The week-long holiday, starting on December 26, was created in the United States in 1966 and celebrates African heritage and culture.
Advocate staff photo by Liz Condo. Photo shot on 12/28/09. Trax No. 00019958A / Sadie Roberts-Joseph, center, helps A'Niya Broadway, 7, create a Kwanzaa placemat alongside Broadway's brother Anston Broadway, 9, left, and Kaylie Blunt, 4, right, at a Kwanzaa Celebration at the Carver Branch Library. Children made the holiday crafts following a presentation by Joseph about the history, symbols and 7 principles of Kwanzaa. The 7 principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, co-operative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Kwanzaa begins the day after Christmas and lasts 7 days. A candle is lit every day of Kwanzaa, 7 in total. The candles are red, green and black. Joseph is from the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African-American History.
Advocate staff photo by DENNY CULBERT. Photo shot on 01/01/09 ---Trax # 00015284a --Slug: kwaanza From the Elijah Alexander, 13, (left) and Gerald Palmer, 9, (right) chant 'Harambe' as Sadie Roberts-Joseph extinguishes candles during a ceremony for the last day of Kwanzaa at the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African American History Thursday in Baton Rouge. Harambe is a Swahili word meaning 'let's pull together,' an expression of unity within the community for the coming year.
Museum curator Sadie Roberts-Joseph holds a African statue carved from a single piece of wood for students from the Brighter Horizon School at the Museum of African American History in Baton Rouge Thursday February 16, 2006. The school children toured the museum for Black History month. The museum showcases African art and rural artifacts and highlights contributions by African American inventors. (Advocate staff photo by Liz Condo. Photo shot on 2/16/06.) (Trax #00001219A)
00022099a Advocate Photo by April Buffington Kendra Jackson 11 sings The National Anthem while Sadie Roberts-Joseph and Earl Tayor listens at the 19th Annual Juneteenth Roots & Heritage Festival outside the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African American History.
Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History founder/curator Sadie Roberts-Joseph speaks, at a celebration of Kwanzaa, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, left, watches, as Paris Daniels sings the National Anthem while Mentorship Academy JROTC Color Guard members present the colors, Jasmine Oulman, U.S. flag, and Terrica Williams, Louisiana flag, as the Baton Rouge African American History Museum celebrates raising the official Juneteenth Flag, part of an effort with 45 other states and D.C. to to create a national Juneteenth holiday Monday June 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Advocate staff photo by GAVIN JACKSON Photo shot on 12/13/10 --- Trax #00024174A --- Slug: Kwanzaa---- Sadie Roberts-Joseph, of The Odell S. Williams Now And Then Museum of African-American History, talks about Kwanzaa traditions and the African flag during a Kwanzaa orientation at the Banks Elementary School library on Monday, Dec. 18, 2010. Students learned the meaning behind the candles that are lit on the kinara. The week-long holiday, starting on December 26, was created in the United States in 1966 and celebrates African heritage and culture.
Through her decades of leadership and advocacy in the Baton Rouge area, Roberts-Joseph's message of unity aimed to help communities "heal from the legacy of slavery and move forward." She encouraged black residents to embrace their heritage, acknowledge past injustices and use their voices to close racial divides.
Baton Rouge Police rallied the community to help solve the homicide in the days following her death. Broome and District Attorney Hillar Moore III joined police in calling on anyone who had information about her death to come forward.
