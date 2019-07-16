Ronn Jermaine Bell has been arrested in the murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Baton Rouge African American history museum who became known as a voice of peace in her community.

Police took Bell into custody on first degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"There's no information to lead us to believe this is a hate crime," Paul said.

Bell is a registered sex offender.

Authorities said Bell was a tenant of Robert-Joseph's and owed more than $1,200 in late rent payments.

“I’m heartbroken that our community has lost such a kind and selfless soul in such a violent, tragic manner," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "I have known and loved Mrs. Sadie Roberts-Joseph for years and admire and respect her dedication to education and our community. I’m grateful for the swift action of the Baton Rouge Police Department and Louisiana State Police in finding her alleged killer and putting him behind bars. I will continue to pray that justice is served as her friends and family move forward in healing. She leaves behind a strong legacy of character and faith. Hate tried to silence Mrs. Sadie, but her voice will continue to ring strong for peace and love through the countless people she touched.”

Police discovered Roberts-Joseph's body in the trunk of her car in the 2300 block of North 20th Street on Friday afternoon. Roberts-Joseph had been seen earlier in the day by her sister around 11 a.m., in the hours before Hurricane Barry swept through Louisiana.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark ruled that Roberts-Joseph, 75, was suffocated to death. He said she died from "traumatic asphyxia" which could be the result of strangulation, but the coroner's report didn't specify exactly how she was killed. Her death was ruled a homicide.

News of Roberts-Joseph's death sent shock waves across the Baton Rouge area where she has left an indelible mark upon the community.

In the days that followed, state and local public officials and community members mourned her loss and praised her numerous accolades, including her founding of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum, which is on South Boulevard in Old South Baton Rouge.

State Representative C. Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge called Roberts-Joseph "an icon" while Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome characterized her as "a mother of our community."

Her powerful influence on the city also garnered national media attention, with numerous media outlets recounting Roberts-Joseph's life story to readers and viewers across the country.

Roberts-Joseph was known for organizing an annual Juneteenth festival commemorating June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers delivered belated news of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation to Texas.

Through her decades of leadership and advocacy in the Baton Rouge area, Roberts-Joseph's message of unity aimed to help communities "heal from the legacy of slavery and move forward." She encouraged black residents to embrace their heritage, acknowledge past injustices and use their voices to close racial divides.

Baton Rouge Police rallied the community to help solve the homicide in the days following her death. Broome and District Attorney Hillar Moore III joined police in calling on anyone who had information about her death to come forward.