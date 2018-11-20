A Baton Rouge man is facing an upgraded murder count after the victim of a Nov. 15 shooting died.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Clayton Wheeler, 28, died Sunday as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during the Nov. 15 attack in the 5000 block of Sherwood Street.
Police arrested Tiwan Snowden, 26, on attempted second-degree murder Friday, after he reportedly confessed to the shooting.
BRPD has since upgraded Snowden's count to second-degree murder, but still has not determined a motive for the attack.
Snowden gave the firearm used in the shooting to another man to remove from the scene, according to police. Wheeler was transported to the hospital with critical injuries to his neck and head.
Wheeler's death is one in a string of fatal shootings in the Baton Rouge area that has left 12 people dead in two weeks.
BRPD has committed more than 40 administrative officers to patrol the streets, and has urged the public to open lines of communication between communities and law enforcement to help curb the deadly streak.
Snowden was booked into Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday morning on the attempted murder count and on a second count of obstruction of justice.