A Loranger man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting that sent one person to the hospital, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office said.
Curtis Savoie was taken into custody by Livingston Sheriff's deputies at a residence in off Heritage Lane in Springfield after detectives obtained information tying him to the shooting, the sheriff's office said.
The victim, who was struck twice in the lower extremities by gunfire, is now in stable condition after they were transported to a local hospital where they underwent surgery on Monday, the sheriff's office said.
Savoie was found to be in possession of firearms and illegal narcotics at the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office said. He is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on an aggravated second degree battery charge, as well as several illegal narcotics and firearms possession charges.
Savoie's bond is set at $271,000, according to booking records.
The investigation is ongoing.