Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Luke Canella, 25, 14935 Pinewood Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, disobeying a red light.
- Jerry McCallister, 41, 9946 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked, text messaging prohibited.
- Jasmine Spann, 30, 1113 Chemin Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license required.
- Hai Tran, 39, 3011 Grassy Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.