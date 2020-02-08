Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Hannah Brigalia, 23, 222 E. Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, one-way street and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Andrew Francis, 23, 8313 Jamesport Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, improper turn and reckless operation.
- Jonathan Gaines, 35, 2060 Martin Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession and insurance required.
- Ernest Jackson, 38, 6955 Saint Francis Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Dreco Johnson, 40, 538 West Roosevelt Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Jade Palermo, 29, 3488 Orleans Quarters Drive, Brusly, first-offense DWI, one-way street, reckless operation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Tammara Templet, 29, 31845 Weiss Road, Walker, second-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.