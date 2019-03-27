Two young children were killed in a fire that left three others hurt early Wednesday morning at a home in Washington Parish.
Franklinton firefighters responded to the fire about 12:45 a.m. in the 45000 block of Beau Drive and attempted to rescue residents from the home.
A 6-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl died in the blaze, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said. Three other children -- a 3-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl -- were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital for emergency treatment.
Two adults escaped the home uninjured, the release said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
