The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso last June as Amoroso was bicycling with a friend in West Feliciana Parish was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail.

The driver Nicholas Alexander, 21, of Lafayette, is only expected to serve 15 days in jail with all other days suspended.

Alexander entered a no contest plea to an additional charge of vehicular injuring.

Alexander was initially charged with negligent homicide for the June 30 crash. The other bicyclist riding with Amoroso was also seriously injured.

