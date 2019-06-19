A house fire Wednesday morning forced the homeowner to escape through a window while firefighters brought the blaze under control, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said.
The fire took place in the 1000 block of Avenue B. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the front of the house engulfed in flames, Miles said.
Passerby noticed the owner of the house as he escaped through a window and hurried to his aid. He was taken to the hospital, Miles said.
EMS spokesman Mike Chustz characterized the man's injuries as "minor."
The house was a total loss, according to Miles. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.