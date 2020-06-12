Students from LSU and Southern University joined together for a "rally for unity" Friday, seeking to reconcile tensions between the predominantly white university and the historically black one.

After roughly two weeks of local demonstrations against racism and police brutality, the demonstration on Friday at LSU's Free Speech Alley had a different tone. George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police spurred nationwide protests, and Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in Louisville, were mentioned only briefly.

There were almost no chants and few signs. Unlike a previous protest, administrators did not speak, though some were present.

LSU officials estimated 300 students gathered in a circle to simply sit, stand and listen to organizers and testimonials.

Student organizers invited black members of both universities to make peace over their similarities rather than their differences, in a town they say has a stark racial divide. They discussed the shared pain of racial discrimination and the work necessary to address inequality.

"In Baton Rouge, there is a Mason-Dixon line," said former Southern student body president Anthony Kinney. "So you cross Florida Blvd., Government Street, you can tell a lot of resources get very scarce."

Stewart Lockett, former LSU student government president, said he learned something had to change between the campuses after listening to his parents' stories of an older, segregated Baton Rouge and the uprisings after Alton Sterling's death in 2016.

“I knew that Southern University and LSU needed a brand new relationship,” he said.

No one speaker explicitly identified the tension between the universities, though there were some mentions of the financial disparity between each and the complex, individual choices made by black students to attend either school.

Some speakers asked black students to give back to their communities through acts of service, while others called on them to recognize their value in whatever institution they choose to attend.

David Stamps, an assistant professor at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, recalled his experiences as the only black male Ph.D. student at another predominantly white institution.

"We matter. We are valuable, and we hold institutions accountable to living out their creed and their mission statement," he said. "[Predominantly white institutions] are nothing without us. And if you're the only one like I was, stand on that."

As many black students and graduates spoke throughout the evening, a trend emerged that LSU and Southern graduates either taught at or attended graduate school at the other university.

Kinney, for instance, is now a graduate student at LSU's Manship School. Lockett said that he and Kinney worked together during their tenures to bring the black students of each university closer together — a partnership he hopes will continue through turbulent times.

"Never give up," Lockett said. "When you leave, and you leave your seat at the table, someone else will take it, and that voice may not represent people like you."

The rally came days after LSU officials announced plans to change the name of LSU's Middelton Library amid allegations its namesake is representative of segregation at the school. Some students alluded to this event, but largely focused on the divide in the black student community at both schools.

