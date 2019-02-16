Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jimmie Caldwell, 62, 1938 General Taylor Ave., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Jon Chemell, 52, 12057 New Castle Ave. Apt. 2310, Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation.
- Pedro Elias, 36, 1218 Aster St., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, careless operation, possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license required.
- Briana Firmin, 29, 8757 Laurynwood Dr., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation, driving on sidewalk.
- Carlos Inglesias, 20, 2244 North Sherwood Forest Dr., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to stop or yield, driver's license not in possession, possession of Schedule I drugs.
- David Kennedy, 33, 7756 Danielle Ave., Zachary, first offense DWI, prohibited turns, failure to signal.
- Jason Killian, 28, 3515 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, turns not allowed, reckless operation.
- Albert Thomas, 40, 5263 Lemonwood Dr., Baton Rouge, first offense DWI, flight from an officer, parking where prohibited, driver's license required, license plate required.
- Alex Vandevender, 49, 4740 Orchid St., Baton Rouge, third offense DWI.