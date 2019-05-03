Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records shows.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Albert Giraud, 23, 550 Lee Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- George Keeler, 25, 2050 Law St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Ryan Laurent, 36, 9638 False River Road, New Roads, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Bradley Malain , 29, 42156 N. City Park Drive, Sorrento, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.