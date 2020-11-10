The Baton Rouge Police Department declined Tuesday to release bodycam footage of its recent encounter with an LSU football player who complained officers harassed and "violated" him, but officials did release more details about the incident, saying it occurred after an apartment security guard complained about a loud party atop the complex's parking garage.

A police report says BRPD officers responded to 740 West Chimes St., which is the address for the relatively new Ion apartment complex, after complaints of a large gathering around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The caller, who's identified as a security guard for the building, reported about 200 people partying on the rooftop and playing loud music.

It's not clear exactly what happened that led officers to encounter LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore somewhere inside the parking garage. It's also not clear whether Moore had been at the gathering, which apparently had broken up by the time police arrived on scene.

Moore posted a tweet later Sunday claiming that police approached him aggressively, pulling their weapons and assuming he had a gun and drugs.

BRPD officials have released few details about what happened, and the police report mentions nothing about the exchange with Moore. It says only that officers didn't find a large gathering or anyone playing loud music after searching the parking garage from top to bottom.

The department announced Monday that three officers had been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal affairs investigation into their behavior during the encounter with Moore. That announcement came after public statements from both the mayor's office and LSU football coach Ed Orgeron expressing support for Moore.

Included in Moore's tweet was a photo of two white BRPD officers and police cruisers that appear to be inside a parking garage.

"I was violated numerous times even … trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have," Moore wrote. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers I was an LSU football player, there's no telling if I would've been here to tell the story!"

After LSU's Koy Moore says he was 'violated,' BRPD investigates; officers on leave The Baton Rouge Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation and placed three officers on leave after an LSU football play…

The department said Tuesday officials will not release bodycam footage of the encounter, citing the ongoing internal investigation. That's a commonly used exemption to the state public records law, which allows law enforcement agencies to withhold information sometimes for months or years as administrative and criminal investigations drag on.

Because of those exorbitant delays, the department changed its policy in 2018, promising to at least consider releasing bodycam footage right away in what are considered "critical incidents." But BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the incident involving Moore doesn't fall under the new policy.

Critical incidents are defined as follows in the policy: when an officer uses force that results in hospitalization or death, or if the officer intentionally shoots a gun at a person or strikes a person in the head with an impact of a weapon, and when a police vehicle pursuit results in the hospitalization or death of a person, or a detained subject dies in custody.