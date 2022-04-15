A driver who was weaving in and out of lanes to pass southbound traffic on River Road died in a head-on crash Thursday evening, Baton Rouge police said.
Alejandro Cordova, 21, of Baton Rouge, was pronounced dead at the scene, which took place near the 7900 block of River Road, around 5:30 p.m.
BRPD officials say Cordova was speeding southbound in a 2007 Mazda RX8 when he swerved into the northbound lane on a pass attempt and hit an oncoming F-150.
Three people inside the pickup were taken to a local hospital, where officials say they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.