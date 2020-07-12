Multiple people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near the intersection of Plank Road near Evangeline Street, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Plank Road, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Responding officers found several people suffering gunshot injuries at the scene, he said. Most were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still determining the number of victims, as well as one person who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Coppola.

The shooting happened during some type of gathering near the scene, he said, but it wasn’t immediately known what prompted the incident.

Video taken by a social media user driving near the area didn’t capture the shooting, but more than three dozen shots can be heard as she drives away from the area.

While commenting on the widely shared video, former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englades described the shooting as sounding “like a warzone.”

Police were still investigating the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s shooting is the latest in a streak of violent weekends that’s raised alarms for city and parish officials.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul last week called for residents to end the cycle of violence, amid a troubling rise in recent homicides.

"The Baton Rouge Police Department cannot do this alone. That is an unrealistic expectation," Paul said at a Thursday news event with anti-violence advocates. "Crime is a socioeconomic issue and it is bigger than law enforcement."

The Fourth of July holiday weekend alone saw at least six people injured by gunfire and two killed in East Baton Rouge Parish in separate bouts of gun violence.

They’re among the recent wave of shootings that have put the parish on pace to exceed its highest number of homicides in recorded history.

Paul said the added stress and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are likely driving that trend in Baton Rouge and across the nation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.