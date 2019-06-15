One person was killed in a crash in St. Helena Parish early Saturday morning after her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, according to State Police.
Changela Knox, 26, of Greensburg was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers responded around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release.
But investigators later estimated that the accident actually occurred several hours earlier around 4:30 a.m., Dwight said.
Knox's vehicle was found on La. 43 near Guy Road in St. Helena Parish.
State Police said she was driving northbound on La. 43 when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. She then overcorrected, causing the car to cross both lanes of traffic and veer off to the left before crashing into a tree.
The car came to rest behind several small trees and bushes, hidden from view, Dwight said.
He said Knox was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.