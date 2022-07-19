The parents of an East Feliciana Parish woman who investigators said sat fused to a waste-covered couch for 12 years before she died pleaded not guilty Tuesday in her slaying, the district attorney said.
A grand jury meeting in Clinton handed up the indictment against Clay and Sheila Fletcher in May, blaming them for the death of their daughter Lacey Fletcher. The 36-year-old was found dead in January, covered in maggots and sores and sunken into a waste-filled crater in the living-room couch of the family’s Slaughter home.
The couple was arrested without incident shortly after their indictment, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Their not-guilty pleas, confirmed by District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla, come two months after authorities said the couple bonded out of jail soon after their indictments.
D'Aquilla previously called Lacey Fletcher's death "horrific." The local coroner said she died of "acute medical neglect."
An attorney for the couple, Steven Moore, could not immediately be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.