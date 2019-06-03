A 13-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a woman to death in Hammond early Sunday, police said.
Cierra Miller, 30, died from stab wounds to her neck and head, according to a news release Monday from the Hammond Police Department. Investigators identified the suspect as a boy who "was in Miller's care for the evening."
Authorities did not release the juvenile's identity.
Emergency crews responded around 1:50 a.m. to a 911 call about a female victim being stabbed on South Scanlan Street in Hammond.
Police said detectives "were able to gather information that led to the identification of a suspect." They did not provide additional details about the investigation.
The juvenile suspect was later taken into custody at his home in Albany. He has been placed at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Myles Miller with the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 277-5740 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.