The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a work release inmate who left a Baton Rouge facility without authorization Sunday.
Jacob Criner, a Department of Corrections inmate from Ouachita Parish, was last seen wearing dark colored style clothing, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. He has a tattoo of what appears to be a cross between his eyebrows and multiple tattoos on his neck, she said.
Criner is serving time for aggravated battery charges and has been a part of the work release program since March.
Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement, Hicks said.