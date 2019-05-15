Authorities arrested at last two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Branden Finley, 30, 403 Briargrove Drive, Slidell, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Christopher Reyes, 22, 9655 Judi Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control, and suspended or revoked driver's license.