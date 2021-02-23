Three inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary began a hunger strike this week because they've spent too long in disciplinary segregation, but officials at the Angola prison say there is no space available for the men in the regular cell blocks.
The inmates have been on strike since Monday, according to Ken Pastorick, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Pastorick said inmates in trouble are placed in separate cell blocks for a length of time set by a "disciplinary sanctions matrix." Once inmates have completed their time, they are transitioned into an appropriate housing unit.
He said when bed space is not immediately available, the inmate is kept in the disciplinary segregation unit until bed space opens up.
Pastorick said DOC staff will to monitor the inmates in disciplinary segregation and have medical staff visit the inmates to ensure they are receiving proper attention