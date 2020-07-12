Authorities arrested a Clinton man they say shot two people, critically injuring one, following a fight at his girlfriend's house in Zachary.
Jontrillis Goudeau, 19, is accused of shooting the men around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Danielle Street, according to the arrest report.
The shooting stemmed from an argument between Goudeau and two of his girlfriend's family members, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. They began to fight and Goudeau drew a handgun, firing it multiple times.
Emergency crews brought one of the victims to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, the affidavit states.
One of the victims, who wasn't involved in the dispute, told investigators Goudeau shot at him unprovoked, according to the report. That person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Goudeau was arrested Saturday afternoon on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, property damage and illegal use of a firearm.
He remained at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon with bond not yet set.