Two more children have died in the hospital following a house fire Thanksgiving night in the Scotlandville area.

That brings the death toll to three since another child was pronounced dead soon after the fire was extinguished. An adult was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials have not yet released information about the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined at this point.

But Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill announced Monday morning the deaths of the two children who were initially hospitalized in critical condition. One was 12 and the other nine months.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving at 6665 Nottingham Street, which is just north of Airline Highway, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation, Hill said. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front roof of the house.

There were a burned adult and two unresponsive children in the front yard, and the adult told firefighters another child was still inside despite prior efforts to get the child out, Hill said. Firefighters located that child, who died at the hospital soon thereafter.