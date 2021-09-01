BRPD is investigating an Aug. 28 shooting as a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital.
Arkeen Oubre was 37.
Baton Rouge police say they found Oubre suffering from gunshot wounds in his car around 11 p.m. this past Saturday in the 2500 block of Choctaw Drive.
Oubre was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He died four days later.
Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.
The Baton Rouge Police Department urges anyone with information about the crime to call its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.