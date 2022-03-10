Two people inside a house near O'Neal lane were injured by gunfire overnight when an unknown suspect fired into the building, Baton Rouge police said Thursday morning.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a house in the 15400 block of Firewood Drive, where two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Coppola said both victims are expected to survive.
Police are still investigating the shooting, which was the second in East Baton Rouge in 24 hours.
Earlier Thursday, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies said they had arrested two people for their roles in a broad-daylight shooting Wednesday on Essen Lane that left one person injured.