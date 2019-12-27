A woman arrested Thursday is accused of breaking into a Baton Rouge apartment and stealing $8,000 worth of furniture on Christmas Eve, police say.
Sandra Ahrenberg, 39 of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count of burglary and one count of simple escape.
On Thursday, officials were called to an apartment complex on N. Ardenwood Drive in reference to a burglary. The victim told police she came home and found her door open, front window shattered, and all of her furniture gone.
The victim says a neighbor advised her that a white female — later identified as Ahrenberg — had been seen taking furniture from the apartment on Christmas Eve night.
Police say Ahrenberg later admitted to the crime and was placed under arrest.
According to the arrest report, Ahrenberg allegedly escaped the back of the police unit while handcuffed and attempted to flee on foot. Police say she was quickly apprehended.
She was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.