One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Tigerland apartment building, according to police and emergency medical officials.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to the Tiger Plaza Apartments in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

Emergency Medical Service crews transported one person to a hospital, a spokesman for the agency said.

Neither the extent of the person’s injuries nor details that led to the shooting were immediately available.

Tiger Plaza Apartments recently fell under scrutiny when a 22-year-old woman was found dead there from suspected gunshot wounds early this month.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said shortly after the fatal shooting that officials are considering legal action against the complex's owner due to numerous service calls.

Officials have taken similar action against at least one other apartment complex in the area.