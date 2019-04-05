Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Edward Bockius, 52, 141 Napoleon St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle,and obstruction of a highway.
- Seth Domec, 30, Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Kayleigh Spitzfaden, 30, 15548 Springwood Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of vehicle, registration of motor vehicle and driver's license suspended or revoked.