A man accused of shooting a toddler and then taking another child hostage was arrested after a long standoff with local law enforcement in Baton Rouge early Friday.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 1400 block of Snipe Street off Scenic Highway after reports that a 9-year-old child was taken hostage.
The standoff with law enforcement started sometime after midnight and lasted until around 2:40 a.m., McKneely said.
The suspect was reportedly taken into custody and the child was found safe.
It's not clear exactly what led to the hostage situation, but McKneely said the man who initiated the standoff is also suspected in the shooting of a toddler in the Zion City area just hours earlier. That child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Upland Avenue near Glen Oaks Middle School.
An update on the victim's condition was not available Friday morning and police have not released any information about a possible motive, or any possible relationship between the suspect and the two children.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to address the overnight incidents, as well as recent controversies involving his department. Those include the recent resignation of former union treasurer Chris Kuhn amid an internal investigation following accusations from his colleagues that he posted racist and sexist statements online under a fake name.