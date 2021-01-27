One person was shot to death Wednesday evening in a house off Government Street, marking the most recent act of deadly gun violence as the Baton Rouge murder rate remains at a historic high.
The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Spain Street, which is one block north of Government. Medics responded to the scene but were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead, officials said.
Some of the victim's family members gathered on the scene while Baton Rouge police began their investigation. The relatives talked with officers and intermittently started crying, holding onto each other for support and speaking softly in disbelief.
One woman tried to push past the crime tape and enter the house, demanding to see the victim one last time, but other family members gently restrained her and pulled her back.
Another woman asked officers if she could offer condolences to the family, explaining that she had also lost a son to gun violence just last month. Her son, Clarence Augustus, was found shot to death just a few blocks away on South 20th Street. One suspect has been arrested in that case.
It appears the Wednesday evening shooting occurred inside a small shotgun house near the intersection of Spain Street and South 17th.
Decorative string lights hanging above the patios at nearby Red Stick Social were visible from behind the crime tape — the backdrop for another tragic scene in a neighborhood that residents said is plagued by violence.