Police swarmed an area north of LSU late Friday night after a report that someone fired a gun at a police helicopter flying overhead, but officers weren't able to find the alleged gunman.
Witnesses said officers blocked off a portion of State Street between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive. Officers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets were in the area, which is near popular night spots crowded ahead of a Top 10 football game to be played on the LSU campus Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said no one in the helicopter was injured, but the shots prompted a large law enforcement response just north of campus around 11:30 p.m.
Police believed that the shots came from the area, but they weren’t able to identify a shooter nor make an arrest.
Authorities had blocked off streets and alleys with patrol cars, but the response drew down within an hour.
Students and other campus visitors were milling around and casually going about their nights a few blocks from where the response was happening and after officers cleared out.
LSU plays Florida on Saturday night in a Top 10 football matchup. A number of people have already arrived in the city for the game, which is expected to draw more than 102,000 people.