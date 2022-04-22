A 4-year-old child died Thursday morning after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
The East Baton Rouge coroner's office conducted an autopsy Thursday on China Record, 4, and found she died of acute alcohol poisoning, Coroner Beau Clark said.
BRPD Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said that the little girl had a blood alcohol level of .680 when officers arrived at the scene — more than eight times the legal limit for adult drivers.
Both the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, and mother, Kadjah Record, were booked early Friday morning for first degree murder, McKneely said.
He said that officers responded around 10:50 a.m. Thursday to a call from a house in the 12000 block of Wallis Street about an unresponsive toddler. There, officers found the child dead, and learned that the grandmother had forced her to drink alcohol while her mother looked on.
