Baton Rouge Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting near Myrtle Avenue on Monday night after finding one man dead and two teenagers injured inside of a car.
George Stevenson, 25, was killed in the shooting that happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue. Police found Stevenson in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds and said he died at the scene.
The 19-year-old and 17-year-old passengers in the car were also injured in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available, including a suspect or motive.