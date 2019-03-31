One person was injured in a shooting Sunday in which police say a man forced his way into his girlfriend's home and attacked her.
Baton Rouge Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 1800 block of North Marque Ann Drive around 2 p.m. according to EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Freddie Davidson, 34, forced his way into his girlfriend's home and began assaulting her. Someone inside the apartment shot the man in the leg, McKneely said. It was not clear late Sunday whether the woman or someone else shot the intruder.
Davidson was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to be booked into Parish Prison upon his release. McKneely said.