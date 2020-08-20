A woman was injured early Thursday morning after she jumped from a second story window to escape deadly gunfire on Sharp Lane, police said.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the shooting was reported in the 600 block of Sharp Lane.
A male victim died from an apparent gunshot wound, Coppola said.
"It is believed the female victim jumped from a second story window to escape the gunfire," Coppola told The Advocate.
Police say the woman sustained "injuries to her lower extremities" while attempting to flee.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.